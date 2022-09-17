Claim against police lands RTI activist in trouble

SHILLONG, Sep 16: RTI activist Disparsing Rani was on Friday summoned by the police a day after he claimed that the Office of the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police is charging Rs 10,000 for each sticker for local taxis.

The RTI activist has, meanwhile, been given a deadline of Monday to corroborate his claims with proof, failing which legal action will be initiated against him.

Meanwhile, Synjuk Ki Nongniah Taxi Sor Bad Khap Sor said that they visited the Office of the East Khasi Hills SP not to support Rani but to discern as to why such allegations were levelled by him.

“With these stickers, we don’t face any problem as we don’t need to carry all the documents of the vehicle,” the Synjuk said, adding that the process of obtaining sticker from the EKH SP office is very transparent, in contrast to the allegations levelled by the RTI activist.

‘2,477 posts lying vacant in Police dept’

Meanwhile, the RTI activist, while speaking to reporters here on Friday, said that there are 2,477 posts lying vacant in the Police department.

He said that as per RTI information, the Home (Police) department has not filled up these vacancies since 2018.