Meghalaya Nuggets

MeECL staff to intensify stir from October 10

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The MeECL Progressive Workers’ Union (MePWU) has decided to intensify its agitation from October 10 to 14. In a letter to MeECL CMD on Friday, MePWU general secretary Angelia Hynniewta said they are planning to hold a dharna from 1:30 pm till 2 pm at B.C. House, Shillong on the aforesaid dates. She also said that they will be taking mass casual leave on October 17 to enable the union members to attend the rally from MeECL Lumjingshai to Secretariat. Hynniewta also stated that they have not been invited for any negotiation from the management about the implementation of charter of demand for regularisation.

One-day workshop in WGH

TURA, Sep 16: A one-day workshop on the Project School Transformation by Augmenting Resources (STAR) was organised by the West Garo Hills District Administration in collaboration with the District Planning Office in Tura. West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe, during the programme, deliberated on Project STAR, initiated with a mission to ensure quality education in government schools by making use of various tools such as training for teachers, career counselling, personality development, survey and assessment, etc. The District School Education Officer RTK Sangma, on the other hand, highlighted the present scenario of education in Garo Hills, and informed that the Education department had identified land at Sadolpara village under Dadenggre Block for construction of a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Managing Director of Avenues Mark Laitflang Stone, who also was part of the programme, dwelt at length on the ‘Role of Motivation in Learning — the State of Youth’ while the Sherwood School headmaster Tyron D Brass enlightened the teachers on the topic ‘Leadership Role of a Teacher’. It is pertinent to note that the workshop was participated by a large number of schoolteachers from the district.