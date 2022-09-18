In Timarpur, scenic lake to replace British Raj sewage plant

New Delhi, Sep 18 : The Delhi government is working on building a natural sewage treatment plant (STP) and a lake in Timarpur, where a treatment plant used to exist during the British rule.

The budget for this project is Rs 100 crore, of which Rs 64 crore will be spent on building the natural STP.

A British era treatment plant used to exist at the spot where the Delhi government is creating the lake, due to which Timarpur’s land had dirty water and foul smell emanating from the sewage plant.

Now a natural treatment plant and a lake will be developed here. The local people are awaiting this lake and a biodiversity park for a long time now.

After completion of this project, the water level and bio-diversity in the area will also increase.

Besides this, such lakes will also help Delhi have its own source of water.

Other than a lake and STP, the spot will also have walkways, cafe, food court, playing ground, parking lot, garden, music cafe, and kids’ playing area.

The Delhi government is making all out efforts to fulfil the dream of making Delhi a ‘City of Lakes’.

In the first phase of this project, 250 reservoirs and 23 lakes will be revived. The aim of this project is to protect the city from urban flooding and to construct reservoirs to avoid blocked drains.

Saplings are also being planted around the lakes to rejuvenate the ecosystem. (IANS)