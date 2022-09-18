Mukul not returning, says Congress chief

SHILLONG, Sep 17: As speculations keep doing rounds about the possible comeback of Mukul Sangma in the grand-old party, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala has downplayed such notion ruling out that the Sangma would return to the Congress fold.

Pala, who is also a Lok Sabha member told media persons here that these are only rumours, adding that he is ‘much smarter’.

Claiming that the Congress suffered setbacks when the 11 MLAs had deserted the party in November last year, the party president, however, asserted that Congress at present comprises good candidates.

Congress is the only party which has strong candidates, he added, and that voters in the state are still with the grand-old party.

“We have good and educated candidates with clean image, we will be getting more (seats) than what we are expecting,” Pala said.