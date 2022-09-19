Ahead of Cong Prez election notifications Tharoor meets Sonia

Ahead of the Congress presidential poll process, which is scheduled to start from Thursday, Shashi Tharoor on Monday met Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

However, Tharoor did not respond to questions about contesting the presidential polls, as he had hinted in the past. He is one of the G-23 leaders who had demanded a reform in the party.

On Monday he tweeted a memo: “I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it”.

The memo states, “Appeal to Candidates for the President of All India Congress Committee

“We are members of the Congress party with a desire to strengthen the party to reflect the hopes and aspirations of our nation. We have an appeal to the candidates in the upcoming election of the President of the Congress party.

“The Congress Working Committee adopted the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration on 15th May 2022. A few of the tenets of the Declaration are: Ideology,Social Justice Organisational Reforms that is 50 per cent below 50, term limits for electoral and party positions, one person one post, one family one ticket etc. to open up space for newer people. And Economic Doctrine — Build a fair, just and equitable economy to remove extreme poverty and bring prosperity to all sections of society

“We appeal to each candidate in the election for the President of the All India Congress Committee to undertake a public pledge to involve party members from block committees up to the CWC and implement the Udaipur Declaration in entirety within the first 100 days of assuming office,” the memo said.

Tharoor was one of the five MPs, who wrote to the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA) about making the delegates list public prompting Madhusudan Mistry to clarify.