Chief Justice takes part in health camp

Tura, Sep 19: Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice, Sanjib Benerjee on Monday attended the daylong Health Camp cum Awareness Programme organized by the District Legal Services Authority, under the aegis of the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority Shillong, in collaboration with the District Administration and Health Department, at District Sports Playground Baghmara in South Garo Hills.

Banerjee, who was the Chief Guest, in his brief address, stated that there are many different schemes but are not effective in people’s lives. Bridging the gap means ensuring those schemes to be actually benefited by the people not only in paper but also in their life. Stating that violence against women is not endorsed in any form of law, he asked the women folk to raise their voice against any kind of violence and shout so that everyone will hear if there is any kind of mental or physical abuse committed against them.

Justice H.S.Thangkhiew Judge, High Court of Meghalaya stressed on the issue of bridging the gap in a sense that no one should be discriminated from the access of roads, water, nutrition, healthcare, education etc.

Secretary Social Welfare, E Karmalki highlighted various schemes implemented by their Department such as scholarships to the students with disabilities.