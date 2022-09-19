Tura college holds career guidance programme for students

Tura, Sep 19: With an aim to improve the higher education placements as well as job placements of the students, the Don Bosco College in Tura on Monday, September 19, conducted a Career Guidance and placement awareness programme for final year students of the college. The programme was coordinated by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the College and the Students Support and Progression Committee of the college.

The guidance programme was conducted by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. Abhishek Mishra, Young Professional, Ministry of Labour and Employment spoke to the students on the job prospects available for the youth after their graduation.

IQAC coordinator of the college Dr Barbara S. Sangma while speaking on the importance of career guidance said that the programme will help the students to understand their capabilities and prepare them for their future. She added that the college prepares students for their future through such career guidance programme.