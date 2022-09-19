Indonesia fast-track visa on arrival service for Indians

VFS Global on Monday announced to enter into an exclusive agreement with TLP, the Immigration Department for Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, to provide online pre-payment of fees, fast-track access and concierge services to international passengers, comprising Indians, upon arrival in Jakarta.

Nationals of the 75 eligible countries can apply for their Indonesia visa on arrival through VFS Global by submitting their documents and paying the fees online prior to their travel.

A confirmation will be sent to their registered email ID and the visa processed in advance to be stamped upon arrival, said VFS Global.

With the payment having been made online, the on-arrival process reduces to just the stamping of the visa, which can be done at the designated fast-track visa on arrival immigration lanes.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, VFS Global, said: “Indonesia is a popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application journey quicker and simpler.”

Indonesia received over 15 million foreign tourists in 2019 before the pandemic.

Between January and July 2022, the destination has welcomed around one million international travellers. From India alone, over 657,000 tourists arrived in Indonesia in 2019, before the pandemic.