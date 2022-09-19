Meghalaya Speaker asks CM to review decision to set up casinos

Shillong, Sep 19: The Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh has urged the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to review the decision of the state government to set up casinos in the state.

The Speaker in a letter addressed to the chief minister pointed out serious concerns and apprehensions have been raised by various religious bodies, NGOs and political leaders in the state over the government’s decision to set up ‘casino industry’ in the state and hence urged the CM to review the government’s decision.

The Speaker along with his letter to the CM also attached a letter written by Rev. Edwin H Kharkongor, Secretary of Khasi, Jaintia Christian Leaders’ Forum (KJCLF) raising serious concern over the issue.