Sonowal launches projects for development of Upper Assam’s Bogibeel region

Guwahati, Sep 19: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched multiple projects for the development of the Bogibeel region in Dibrugarh district of Upper Assam.

In this regard, foundation stones were laid by the Union minister Sonowal for construction of two floating jetties at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district and Guijan in Tinsukia district.

The floating jetties will be constructed as state-of-art terminals using the most advanced and updated technology by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) over the National Waterways – 2 (NW-2), popularly known as River Brahmaputra.

The work has been awarded to Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt. Ltd on an EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contract mode.

The two jetties are estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore and are scheduled to be completed by February 2023.

Sonowal also inaugurated the Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty which has been developed by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) as part of riverfront development near the Bogibeel bridge.

Further, plans are afoot to construct an open platform, a restaurant, eight bio-toilets and six awnings as part of the riverfront site.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said, “PM Gati Shakti National Master plan is exactly the key that we are using here today, to unlock the huge potential of inland water transportation in Assam using National Waterways 2, our river Brahmaputra.”

“We must tap this opportunity and build an economic advantage which will power the whole of Northeast India as the new engine of growth for India. Our government is also identifying avenues to promote inland navigation, river cruise tourism and construction of suitable terminals across the Brahmaputra,” he said.

The Union Minister also informed that India’s longest river cruise service would begin from early next year between Varanasi and Bogibeel, traversing a distance of more than 4,000 kms via Ganga, IBPR and Brahmaputra.

“This is going to usher a novel opportunity for people of Assam to use inland waterways to promote their trade and livelihood in tourism and cargo transportation,” he said.

Further to the floating jetties, ferry ghats, floating restaurants, public eating stalls, tourist visits, picnic spots and eco resorts are also being planned. A permanent cargo terminal at Bogibeel is also being planned for conducive transport of cargo from the neighbouring industries.