Flybig set to connect Imphal to Guwahati under UDAN scheme

Guwahati, Sep 20: Flybig is set to add one more sector under the UDAN scheme from September 26, connecting Imphal with Guwahati via Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh.

The airline will operate flights on the Guwahati-Tezu-Imphal-Tezu-Guwahati route six days a week except Monday.

The Manipur capital will be the ninth destination for the airline. The service will reduce travel hours for passengers and make air travel economical with fares starting from Rs 799.

Announcing the new sector, Flybig chairman and managing director Sanjay Mandavia said, “We are supporting the vision of our Prime Minister by giving a major economic boost to hinterland regions of the nation.”

“In the coming days we will connect Imphal to major cities in the east and northeast with direct connections. We are humbled to inform you that we are continuing to keep our commitment of providing air connectivity in the Northeast region through the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme,” he said.

Flybig started its operations in May 2021 with state-of-art ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The airline operates 18 flights every day.

Flybig is the only airline in India having Guwahati as its main hub, where it is connecting the city to seven destinations including Tezu, Pasighat, Rupsi, Agartala, Dibrugarh, Kolkata and Patna.