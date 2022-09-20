Financial aid disbursed under Assam widow pension scheme

Guwahati, Sep 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the disbursal of financial assistance under the Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme at a function held in Tezpur.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 is being provided to each beneficiary.

In the same programme, Sarma also presented cheques for Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiary families whose dwelling houses were completely damaged by the floods this year.

There are 308 families across the state that are eligible and entitled to this government assistance with the chief minister presenting cheques to some of the 44 families in Sonitpur district to start off the process of the government assistance for the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the state government has been relentlessly working for socio-economic development of women in the state.

Regarding the Orunodoi scheme under which the beneficiaries would be getting Rs 1250 every month, the chief minister said that another six lakh beneficiaries would be added to the scheme.

He also said that under the National Food Security scheme, another 10 lakh families would be given ration cards.

Sarma further said that families having ration cards in the state would be given another card by the state government to enable them to enjoy free medical treatment to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking on Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme, the chief minister said that those women beneficiaries who are not included in the pension scheme of the central government would be included under this scheme to make them part of the state government’s commitment to ‘inclusive growth’.

He also said that as a part of the state government’s vision to help the beneficiaries, monthly pension has been disbursed on 10th of every month.

Speaking on the appointment procedure of the candidates in government jobs, the chief minister said that as a result of the stringency and transparency adopted by the incumbent government, many deserving meritorious candidates have got government jobs of late.