Party leadership nod not required to contest prez poll: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 20 : The Congress on Tuesday reiterated that anyone can contest the party president’s poll as it was a democratic and transparent process and no nod was required from the leadership.

Jairam Ramesh, party General Secretary said, “Entire party is immersed in making #BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so it’s important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President. This is a democratic & transparent process. Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest, especially that of party leadership.”

The process for the Congress presidential polls will begin with the issuance of notification on September 22. It is likely that the main contest for the top party post will be between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Party sources said that interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hinted on Monday that she does not have any reservations against Tharoor running for Congress president’s post.

Sonia Gandhi gave her nod shortly after meeting Tharoor and a few other Congress leaders on her return following a medical check-up abroad.

Tharoor, who was one of the G-23 members of the party, had demanded sweeping reforms in the Congress. He is now likely to throw his hat into the ring for the race to the top party post, voting for which will be held on October 17.

(IANS)