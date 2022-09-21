ITC Hotels add 5 more properties as brand Storii expands

Popular leisure destinations Goa, Dharamshala, Solan, Sirmour and Kufri are the frontliner destinations for Storii with Storii Goa and Storii Dharmashala already opening doors to guests. With the recent openings at Goa and Dharamshala, the ITC HOTELS Group now has its 5th property in Goa and its 12th hotel in Himachal Pradesh.

With the Storii brand, ITC Hotels brings bespoke experiences at immersive locations through atypical hotels and resorts that are unique by character, design or heritage and strive to co-exist with the environment and the community. Every hotel under this brand will tell its own unique ‘story’ which could stem from its architecture, location, heritage, theme or even its facilities and offerings. This parameter is key for a property to qualify under the Storii by ITC Hotels brand even as there may be a lot more flexibility offered in terms of design approach, property size and a few other parameters.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “Leisure travel in India has grown in the last two years. Post-pandemic, the domestic traveller has not only explored destinations in India but also realised how much more there is to see and do in India. At ITC Hotels, we analysed the changing trends and recognised the demand for a boutique, experiential offering. Storii by ITC Hotels caters to this segment in a way that attracts the discerning traveller who is looking for unique accommodation and comfort without having to worry about consistency and quality of service. We are grateful to our Owners for their faith in ITC Hotels and our decades of strong operational excellence in hospitality.”

The recently opened Storii by ITC Hotels, Goa is a boutique hotel that holds myriad stories within its century old walls, representing a confluence of Portuguese and Indian culture. Originally built in 1897 and called ‘Casa de Morada’ or home of happiness, this charming property was lovingly restored, and is now eagerly waiting to tell its Storii.

Offering another charming experience is the Storii by ITC Hotels, Dharamshala which tells the story of a contemporary retreat offering plush and stylish rooms with mesmerizing views, an all-day dining restaurant and other food and beverage outlets. This experiential property will also offer a well-being zone along with recreational activities.

With the addition of three more boutique properties in Sirmour, Solan and Kufri under the new Storii by ITC Hotels, the brand will further strengthen its footprints in Himachal Pradesh. Each of these properties will offer a distinct experience so that no two stays are the same while discovering the picturesque beauty the State offers.