B’desh dengue cases surpass 12,000 mark, with biggest daily jump

Bangladesh has witnessed a significant spike in dengue cases this month, with 5,826 cases and 24 deaths registered, Xinhua news agency quoted the DGHS as saying.

In August, 3,521 more dengue cases were recorded after 1,571 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in July, according to official figures.

Dhaka and its neighbouring districts are the most vulnerable to the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, according to the DGHS, with 315 dengue cases reported in Dhaka in the last 24-hour period.

The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city.

Authorities in Dhaka have recently strengthened mosquito eradication drives as dengue infections usually start rising in the country during the June-September period.