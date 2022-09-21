B’desh dengue cases surpass 12,000 mark, with biggest daily jump

Dhaka, Sep 21: The number of dengue cases in Bangladesh has surpassed the 12,000 mark this year as 438 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since January, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In August, 3,521 more dengue cases were recorded after 1,571 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in July, according to official figures.
Dhaka and its neighbouring districts are the most vulnerable to the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, according to the DGHS, with 315 dengue cases reported in Dhaka in the last 24-hour period.
The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city.
Authorities in Dhaka have recently strengthened mosquito eradication drives as dengue infections usually start rising in the country during the June-September period.
