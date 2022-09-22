Action sought against Assam village head for holding office in Meghalaya

Tura, Sep 22: Action has been sought against a Gaon Pradhan from a village in Assam for illegally operating his office at Hallidaganj village (Kasharipara) which falls under the jurisdiction of Meghalaya.

The complaint was filed by the All Meghalaya Minorities Students’ Union (AMMSU) to the Deputy Commissioner of South Salmara in Assam. According to the complaint, one, Taijul Islam, Gaon Pradhan of Lot No 08 for the revenue village Fulerchar Pt-III has been holding his office outside the jurisdiction of Assam at Kasharipara under Hallidayganj village in Meghalaya.

The union urged the immediate investigation into the matter as well as action against the village head for the offence.