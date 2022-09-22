Casual workers submit memo to CM

Tura, Sep 22: The All Garo Hills Anganwadi Workers’ and Helpers’ Association (AGHAWHA) has given a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into their grievances.

The demands of the workers in the memorandum included, enhancement of honorarium from current Rs 6,000/- to 10,000/-, equal pay for equal work at par with ASHA workers for various works done by both categories like polio immunization, survey on TB and others, payment of remaining dues for Covid-19 duty, replacement of smartphones issued to them for work related purposes, with better ones.

The workers also demanded the stop in the supply of Nutrigold Foodstuff in view of complaints as well as the enhancement of honorarium as well to mini-anganwadi workers.