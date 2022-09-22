Resident files FIR against cop

Tura, Sep 22: An FIR has been filed against the Officer-in-Charge of Gasuapara Police Station, to the DGP in Shillong alleging that the official had failed to register or act upon an earlier FIR filed against two persons by the complainant.

The FIR was filed by Nilbath Ch Marak- a resident of Dawagittinggre under Williamnagar in East Garo Hills on Thursday, September 22.

According to the FIR to the DGP, Marak had earlier on July 6, last year, filed an FIR at Gasuapara police station (outpost) against two persons for allegedly violating Court orders and that of the NGT, by illegally extracting coal from the district. However, Marak claimed that the FIR is yet to be registered or acted upon.

In his fresh FIR to the DGP, the complainant demanded that strong action be taken against the official for neglecting his duties.