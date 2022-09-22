Draft telecom bill proposes exemption from interception for press messages

In another significant clause, the draft bill, released late Wednesday, proposes to waive off fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers.

The exemption for press messages though won’t be given in case of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, sovereignty, integrity or security of India, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or to prevent incitement to an offence, the draft read.

The draft bill was put up on social media by Minister for Telecomminication Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Public comments have been sought on it.

The last date for seeking comments on the draft legislation is October 20.

It also proposes refund of fees if an internet or telecom service provider offers to surrender the license.

The draft bill says that the Centre may “waive off in part or full any fee, including entry fees, license fees, registration fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty” for any licence holder or registered entity under the telecom rules.