Fishery Dept’s fencing spikes posing safety issues to children

Tura, Sep 23: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) has urged the Fishery Department in Williamnagar to dismantle the sharp and pointed spikes installed at its retaining wall, claiming it poses safety hazards to children who frequent the area.

According to the organization, the spikes are installed at a very low height and playing children could accidentally get impaled and hurt.

“Small children of the Greenyard Secondary School and those who come to the Town Baptist Church regularly play in the area. We urged the department to dismantle the spikes before somebody gets hurt,” the organization said.