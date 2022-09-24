England post massive 221 in 3rd T20I

Karachi, Sep 23: Harry Brook, 81 not (35), and Ben Duckett 70 not out (42), took the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners as England post a massive 221/3 in the 3rd T20I against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl in the third T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi

England did not have a great start as they lost opener Phil Salt (8) in the third over when the score was 18.

Debutant Will Jacks made a quick fire 40 (22) while T20 specialist Dawid Malan made 14 (15).

England awarded a T20 debut to 23-year-old Surrey batter Will Jacks, who replaced rested Alex Hales.

If Jacks gave England the required start with his quick fire knock of 40, it was the partnership between Duckett and Brook that took the game away from Pakistan’s grasp.

Brook and Duckett hit their maiden T20 international fifties in stand of 139 off 69 balls.

Brook lit up the Karachi skies with 5 maximums and 8 boundaries in his 35-ball innings, while Duckett hit the same number of boundaries and one six in his innings of 42 balls.

Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. He got Jacks and Malan caught out by Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali respectively while giving away 48 runs in his allotted 4 overs.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain got the wicket of Salt.

England also brought in fast bowlers Mark Wood and Reece Topley after both left-arm pace bowlers Luke Wood and David Willey struggled in the second match.

Pakistan retained the same team which won on Thursday.

Pakistan leveled the seven-match series 1-1 with an emphatic 10-wicket victory on Thursday. Captain Babar Azam scored his second T20 hundred and Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 88 in a record-breaking double century stand for the first wicket as Pakistan cruised to 203-0.

Friday’s game is played on the same wicket where England won the series opener by six wickets.

The series is preparation for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia. (Agencies)