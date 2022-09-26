Status quo likely in Rajasthan, say Congress sources

New Delhi, Sep 26: In wake of embarrassment for the Congress in Rajasthan with a number of MLAs, close to Chief Ashok Gehlot, openly revolting, sources said that the party may adopt a wait and watch strategy and maintain status quo till election of the new chief but no final decision has been taken till now by party President Sonia Gandhi.
Both Maken and Kharge briefed her about the sequence of events in the state. Addressing media persons later, Maken said: “I have briefed Congress President, she has sought a detailed report which I will send to her.. ”
Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting on Sunday for deciding the new CM face but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.
IANS
