Status quo likely in Rajasthan, say Congress sources

A meeting is going on between Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Priyanka Gandhi to chalk out strategy for Rajasthan. Gehlot, who is set to file papers for the Congress Presidential election, was tipped to quit in favour of Sachin Pilot but his supporters came out strongly against it, and the Congress legislature party meet on Sunday had to be called off.Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi had sought detailed report from state in charge Ajay Maken after a meeting on Sunday’s happenings with Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal present.

Both Maken and Kharge briefed her about the sequence of events in the state. Addressing media persons later, Maken said: “I have briefed Congress President, she has sought a detailed report which I will send to her.. ”

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting on Sunday for deciding the new CM face but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.