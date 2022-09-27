Shillong’s intractable traffic ordeal

In the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, some members of the Opposition wanted the Government, specifically the Transport Minister to inform the House on what blueprint for action has been worked out to address the present intractable and perhaps inscrutable traffic dilemma. The Transport Minister got out of the pickle by claiming that the matter is sub-judice and therefore the House cannot be informed of the Government’s action plans. This is a constitutional predicament since all three arms of the Constitution – the legislature, executive and judiciary are equally matched. However, since the primary function of the legislature is to enact laws, it is the basis for the functioning of the other two organs, the executive and the judiciary. The legislature is sometimes given primacy over the executive and judiciary because until and unless laws are enacted, there can be no implementation and application of laws by the other two arms.

It is in fact a matter of grave concern that something as basic as ensuring the smooth movement of traffic should concern the Meghalaya High Court. But the Court had to step in owing to its commitment to public interest and because of the lackadaisical attitude of the Government (read executive) which has had to be pushed to the wall on several public issues before it rose to take action. The traffic chaos in Shillong seems to defy solution but that is because all Governments have resorted to populism instead of taking the bull by the horns and taking far-reaching decisions. The attempt to please a section of voters is what has queered the pitch in Meghalaya. All tough decisions in the larger public good have been shelved for fear of losing popularity. Take for instance the idea of school buses which was mooted by the District Administration, East Khasi Hills some seven years ago. The educational institutions, particularly of the elite variety actually cocked a snook at the suggestion and the Government of the time capitulated because it is beneath the dignity of children of senior government officials and politicians to travel on school buses. Some parents have used the alibi that school buses are unsafe. Yet there are institutions such as the Kendriya Vidyalaya, BSF among others whose students safely commute on school buses. Since the peak school hours are also the time when traffic management becomes a nightmare for the few policemen on the road, schools should therefore be the first targets to be disciplined. Next follow the care users and lawless two wheelers that kill with impunity.

An improved and effective public transport system is imperative to reduce the burden on roads and solve to an extent the traffic ordeal.