Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of IAF performs air show in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 27: The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed an air show over Lachit Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra here on Tuesday morning.

The spectacular show by the SKAT team in nine Hawk Mk.132 aircraft lasted for around half an hour during which some of the most stunning stunts were displayed, much to the awe of the invited dignitaries.

The event was attended by Assamchief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Prem Mukhi, wife of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi; Air Marshal (Eastern Air Command) D.K Patnaik; Assam chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and a host of senior civil and defence officials.

Speaking to media persons present, the chief minister congratulated the Indian Air Force for putting up a spectacular show of such a magnitude, and expressed hope that such events would encourage and motivate youths of the state to join the defence services of the country.

Raised in 1996, SKAT is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the Indian Air Force.

It is worth mentioning that SKAT is one among the few aerobatics teams in the world to be performing with nine or more aircraft.