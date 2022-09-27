SSA teachers threaten stir yet again

Tura, Sep 27: Teachers under the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) have once again threatened to stage democratic protests within the next few days if their pending salaries for three months are not released soon.

It has become a trend that teachers under the category have had to resort to agitations every few months before their salaries are ultimately released by the government.

“We do we need to pressure the government every now and then to receive our salaries? Is it not mandatory that the government releases it on its own,” the teachers said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The teachers claim that central funds to the tune of Rs 272 crores towards payment of their salaries, has been released to the state government over the last few months. The teachers had in the past served various memorandums to government officials and state representatives, all of which have come to no avail.

“We are requesting the government to release our pending salaries soon. It it does not happen, we will have to once again resort to agitation,” the teachers warned.