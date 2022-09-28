India A thrash NZ A, clinch series 3-0

CHENNAI, Sep 27: Half-centuries from skipper Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and a late cameo by Shardul Thakur, along with Raja Bawa’s four-wicket haul saw India A hammer New Zealand A by 106 runs, here on Tuesday. After being dismissed for 284 in 49.3 overs, India A dismissed England for only 178 in 39.3 overs to clinch the series 3-0.

Dane Cleaver fought a lone battle for New Zealand A with an 89-ball 83 before the visitors were all out for 178.

Batting first after winning the toss, India A scored 285 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a 99-run partnership off 106 balls for the third wicket between Samson and Varma.

The duo played a crucial role in taking the team closer to the 200-run mark.

Thakur then hit a fifty as India A put up a competitive total.

Varma scored 50 in 62 balls while Samson, who was rather cautious, hit a 68-ball 54. Rishi Dhawan, batting at No 6, contributed a valuable 34 off 46. However, it was Thakur who stole the limelight in the last ten overs, plundering his way to a 33-ball 51, his third List A half-century. India A leapt from 206/5 to 284 in the last ten overs.

New Zealand A struggled after the first ten overs, losing wickets at regular intervals. Openers Chad Bowes and Cleaver put on a brisk 52-run stand in 9.5 overs before Bowes was dismissed by legspinner Rahul Chahar for 20.

One of the major highlights of the second innings was Easwaran’s brilliant fielding effort, as he made a run from short-cover to complete a catch with a full-length dive to dismiss Michael Rippon, who was out for 29 runs, off the bowling of Bawa. At this point, India A looked set to clinch a memorable victory.

From 120/4, New Zealand A were eventually bowled out for just 178 in a span of ten overs.

For India A, Raj Bawa finished with figures of 4/11 while Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece. (Agencies)