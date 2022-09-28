Goswami ends career 5th in ICC bowler rankings

Dubai, Sep 27: The legendary Jhulan Goswami, who recently retired from international cricket, finished her 50-over career as the fifth-ranked bowler in the world while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reached the fifth position in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday.

Playing her last series, the 39-year-old Goswami picked three in three games including two in the last one and played her part in India’s 3-0 series sweep over England by being the most economical bowler across the two sides, with an economy rate of 3.00 over 27 overs.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet, who smashed a match-winning 143 not out off 111 deliveries in the second match in Canterbury, has gained four slots to reach the fifth position.

Meanwhile, opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have also moved up in the latest ranking. (IANS)