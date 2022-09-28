Goswami ends career 5th in ICC bowler rankings

SPORTS
By Agencies
MUMBAI, INDIA - JANUARY 27: Jhulan Goswami of India poses at a portrait session ahead of the ICC Womens World Cup 2013 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on January 27, 2013 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Graham Crouch ICC via Getty Images)

Dubai, Sep 27: The legendary Jhulan Goswami, who recently retired from international cricket, finished her 50-over career as the fifth-ranked bowler in the world while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reached the fifth position in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings, released on Tuesday.
Playing her last series, the 39-year-old Goswami picked three in three games including two in the last one and played her part in India’s 3-0 series sweep over England by being the most economical bowler across the two sides, with an economy rate of 3.00 over 27 overs.
On the other hand, Harmanpreet, who smashed a match-winning 143 not out off 111 deliveries in the second match in Canterbury, has gained four slots to reach the fifth position.
Meanwhile, opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have also moved up in the latest ranking. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.