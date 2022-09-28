India take on Proteas in last series ahead of WC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Sep 27: Another exciting series is expected as India and South Africa begin their T20I series with both sides making a final dash for their World Cup preparations.

The first T20I match will be played here on Wednesday with things having changed for both teams since they played each other in June.

Virat Kohli seems to have come into his groove after cracking a century and a couple of fifties ahead of the series. Surya Kumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma also seem to have come into their zone.

Rohit would be eyeing to get the better off Kagiso Rabada, who had dismissed him twice the last time around.

KL Rahul has been disappointing with the bat in the previous series against Australia and he would be itching to make solid contributions.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel will get an opportunity to impress against the Proteas in their race for India’s third pacer. So also, Rishabh Pant gets a go in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who has been rested for the South Africa series.

The management’s preference of Dinesh Karthik over Pant also gives an insight into Rahul Dravid’s World Cup plans. The Chennai star would love to grab the opportunity to stick to his adage of a finisher.

Yuzvendra Chahal would want to script a heroic show with the ball after his ordinary show against Australia. Quinton de Kock has been his bunny which could give him the right king of grist to grind. He had claimed De Kock’s wicket 6 times in 39 deliveries he bowled to him.

India will be without the services of pacer Mohammad Shami, Deepak Hooda and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. While Shami has not recovered yet from Covid-19, Bhuvi has been rested in the lead up to next month’s World Cup. Hooda is suffering from a back injury.

For South Africa, the journey has been rosy without any thorns. Out of the 18 T20Is the Proteas have played, they have won 13 of them. After sharing the honours in a five-match series against India in June, they won series against England and Ireland.

Match starts at 7 pm IST. (UNI)