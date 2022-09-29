ADE stops NHIDCL job interview

Tura, Sep 29: An interview for recruitment to a vacant post in the office of the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in Tura was recently stopped by ADE- a local organization, for allegedly scheduling it without following the proper procedures as mandated.

According to the organization, the NHIDCL had scheduled the interview for recruitment to the vacant post of Multi Tasking staff (MTS) at its office for September 28. However, it claimed that there was no Advertisement of any kind put up against the vacant post or a notification about the interview.

Soon after word got around that the interview was to take place, members of the organization went to the venue and stopped the interview while also urging authorities to withhold the same and conduct it only after notifying the general public about the vacancy, on a later date.

Meanwhile, the organization has also dashed off a letter to the General Manager of NHIDCL strongly opposing the anomaly.

“We strongly oppose this move by the corporation. There are many local youths from the region who possess different degrees in different fields. Had the vacancy been made public, these youths could have had an opportunity at employment,” the organization said.

Meanwhile, pointing out that there are posts for MTS in departments like the Home Guard Office and Don Bosco Outsourcing agencies, the organization suggested that recruitment towards the same would provide jobs for the local youths.

