SSA teachers seeks PM’s intervention on pending dues

Tura, Sep 29: After repeated request to the state government to get their pending salaries cleared failed to make an impact, SSA school teachers from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) on Thursday, dispatched a memorandum to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the issue.

The teachers are demanding the release of their four months’ pending salaries from June to September, 2022 as well as the eight month long pending arrears of 2016-17 as per the PAB.

In their memorandum to Prime Minister Modi, the teachers informed that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had confirmed a month ago that required funds meant for clearing their salaries have been received from the union government, despite which their dues remained pending.

The teachers added that though they had survived without their salaries for four months, Durga Puja -the biggest festival of the Hindus was just round the corner and that teachers from the community would face great hardships during the festivities if their dues were not cleared.

Reiterating that releasing the pending dues before the festivals was a must, the teachers urged Modi to direct Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to act towards the same.

