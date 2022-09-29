Meghalaya Nuggets

Unpaid SSA teachers from GH threaten another agitation

TURA, Sep 28: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan teachers, under the banner of All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association, have threatened to resort to democratic agitation within a few days’ time if their salaries, which have been pending for three months, are not released soon. It is pertinent to note that SSA teachers resorting to stir has been recurrent, within a gap of few months, in view of the untimely release of salaries. “We do we need to pressure the government every now and then to receive our salaries? Is it not mandatory that the government releases it on its own,” the teachers said in a statement on Tuesday. The SSA teachers claim that central funds to the tune of Rs 272 crore towards payment of their salaries have been released to the state government over the last few months. The teachers had, in the past too, served multiple memorandums to government officials and state representatives for disbursal of salaries but to no avail. “We are requesting the government to release our pending salaries soon. If it does not happen, we will have to once again resort to agitation,” they warned.

BSF band enthralls

border-dwellers in EJH

SHILLONG, Sep 28: As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a BSF Brass and Jazz band display was organised at Holy Cross School, Umkiang, East Jaintia Hills, on Wednesday. According to a statement, colourful musical programme, including popular patriotic tunes, was presented by the Brass and Jazz band of BSF Meghalaya during the event, which was attended by around 300 border residents. The attendees comprised schoolchildren, teachers, eminent personalities and others. “The gathering appreciated the BSF for arranging such a grand event and expressed that more such events should be organised in the future. The show also installed the feeling of patriotism in the heart and minds of the youths and general public residing in border areas,” the BSF Meghalaya said in a statement.

BJP mandal meeting in Shella

SHILLONG, Sep 28: A mandal meeting of the Shella block of the BJP was held on Tuesday, which was attended by Assam BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami, BJP district president Tory Kharsati, Meghalaya Kisan Morcha president Justice Syiem, among others. According to a statement, Goswami, during the meeting, enlightened the gathering about various central schemes their benefits, and emphasised on the party’s focus towards rural development. “Those present expressed their confidence in the BJP and resolved to vote it to power in the next elections,” the statement said.