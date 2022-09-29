News Capsule

Body recovered

A body of an unidentified man, aged approximately 30 years with a head injury, was on September 25 spotted along the side of NH-6 at Chiehruphi near NHAI compound, East Jaintia Hills. According to a statement, the body has tattoos on the right hand, has oval face and black hair, and is 5’4” tall and has a thin built. He was found wearing black shirt, a pair of black trousers, and black undergarment. Police have, meanwhile, asked all concerned to contact 8257857901 for identification process.

Accreditation

Sngap Syiem College, Mawkyrwat, the lone college in South West Khasi Hills, was on Tuesday accredited ‘B’ Grade with 2.24 CGPA by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for the second cycle. It is pertinent to note that the college was earlier accredited ‘C’ Grade with 1.8 CGPA in the first cycle.

Exhibition

The Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Shillong, conduct an exhibition on Thursday and Friday at NEHU Community Hall on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and eight years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan at 12 noon.

Relocation

The Office of the District Programme Officer ICDS (Cell), West Jaintia Hills, which was functioning temporarily in the office of Riatmollein Ladthalaboh, Jowai, has shifted its office to Ladthalaboh Main Road near Iawthymme Ladthadlaboh, Jowai.