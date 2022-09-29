Former MLA questions stoppage of road construction work following RTI

Tura, Sep 29: Former MLA from South Tura, John Leslee K Sangma has questioned the stoppage of an ongoing road construction after he had sought information through RTI from the department concerned.

The road in question is the laying of a concrete paver block in the Nikwatgre locality of the town of Tura.

“I sought information on the road construction as this was being laid over a recently CC constructed road at Nikwatgre for my personal knowledge as I find it irregular and mischievous. It was only an application for information not a complaint but the department immediately stopped the work and the NPP called it a complaint,” said Leslee

The RTI was filed on Sep 28 from the PWD – North Division.

As per the former MLA, after stopping the work on the road, the NPP party leaders and members held a meeting at Nikwatgre where they blamed him for stopping the work.

“I never stopped the work nor complained. I don’t know why the NPP is jittery. Is there anything illegal behind all these? From the look of things even the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, as stated by the President is irritated by my application and is ready to use muscle power to construct the road,” he added

Leslee stated that he had never sought to stop the construction nor complained. He just wanted information.

“Now I’m more interested than before in everything that is going on in and around Tura. We need to look into the matter more deeply,” felt Leslee.