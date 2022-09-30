RBDCA to conduct cricket talent hunt

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Sep 29: The Ri Bhoi District Cricket Association (RBDCA) will conduct a programme — Jio-Talent Hunt —scheduled to be held in Byrnihat, Umsning and Nongpoh later in October this year.

This was informed by the president and secretary of the RBDCA Rayonald Kharkamni and Michael Kharhunai respectively at Nongpoh, on Thursday. They officials said that the age groups for the talent hunt will be Under 14, 16 and 19 years of age for both boys and girls.

The talent hunt at Byrnihat will be held at the Lumnongrim Playground on October 1 and 2, while in Umsning, it will be conducted at the Patarim Playground on October 21 and 22. In Nongpoh, the talent hunt is scheduled to be carried out at the Umbuda Ground on October 27, 28 and 29. The time has been set for 9 am at all venues.

The officials further added that players who wish to participate in the talent hunt will be required to produce their school certificates, birth certificates and passport size photo at the time of registration. Lunch will be provided to all participants.

Kharkamni and Kharhunai also informed that those selected will be taken care of by the RBDCA to hone their skills and promising players will potentially be selected to represent the district and the state.