Traffic curbs imposed in Guwahati ahead of Puja festivities, T-20 match

Guwahati, Sep 30: Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations and the T20 international cricket match in the city, the office of the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) here has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles with effect from October 1 to 5, 2022.

The move is aimed at ensuring safety of vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders.

“Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles (four-wheels and above) shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 9am of October 2 to 2am of October 3, 2022,” a statement from the DCP (traffic) issued here on Friday said.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of six wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 9am to 11.30pm on October 1, 3, 4 and 5, 2022,” it said.

Three and four wheeler goods carrying LMV vehicles shall be allowed to enter the city only from 4am to 9am on October 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2022.

“A.K.Azad Road (Lakhra road) shall be one way from 12 noon of October 2 to 1am of October 3, 2022. The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Chariali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match,” the statement said.

On October 2, 2022 (the day of the T20 match between India and South Africa), the Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes.

Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

The DCP (traffic) has also imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles during the day of immersion of idols of Goddess Durga on October 5, 2022.

The restrictions shall be imposed from 1pm of October 5, 2022 and shall remain in force till completion of immersion.

“All vehicles, except idol carrying vehicles, coming from Chandmari side to Jalukbari side shall not be allowed to enter MC Road and instead shall be diverted via GNB Road, TC Point and RBI Point to Panbazar over bridge North point. The vehicles shall then take a left turn and proceed to AT Road for respective destinations,” a notification said.

“No vehicles except idol carrying vehicles shall be allowed to take the right turn at District Library point from GNB Road to KLB Road,” it said.

“All vehicles coming from Jalukbari, Bharalumukh side towards Chandmari, Dispur side shall be regulated at Apollo point on MG Road and diverted via TRP Road, then to HB Road or AT Road. These vehicles shall proceed either to KLB Road via HB Road (towards Chandmari, Noonmati and Geetanagar) or to AT Road (towards Dispur and Khanapara),” it said.

“All vehicles coming from Uzanbazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati shall be regulated and diverted via Tayabullah Road and GNB Road. TRP Road and HB Road shall be one way from Apollo point side,” it added.