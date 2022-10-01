Chennaiyin FC announce squad for ISL season 9

Chennai, Sep 30: Chenaniyin FC on Friday announced a 35-man squad for the upcoming Indian Super League season with head coach Thomas Brdaric looking to build on the team’s promising form.

Nasser El Khayati joined the club as its seventh foreign acquisition. The Dutch footballer joined vice-captain and Senegalese player Fallou Diagne, Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi, German midfielder Julius Duker and attackers Kwame Karikari and Petar Sliskovic from Ghana and Croatia respectively.

While there has been a complete overhaul of CFC’s foreign contingent, the team has also reinforced its Indian contingent by inducting several youth players alongside experienced campaigners.

Chennaiyin FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Narayan Das, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Md. Sajid Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Monotosh Chakladar, Md. Aqib.

Midfielders: Nasser El Khayati, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Sajal Bag, Chris White, Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, Suhail Pasha

Forwards: Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Romario Jesuraj, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jockson Dhas, Senthamizh, Jobby Justin, Gulab Singh, Mohamed Liyaakath. (PTI)