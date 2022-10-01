17-yr-old Indian listed among world’s best 60 footballers

SHILLONG, Sep 30: Suhail Ahmad Bhat, a 17-year-old hailing from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir has made it to The Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 list of 60 best young talents in world football.

The list features players like Mathys Tel, and Amadu Balde among others who play in elite European clubs and for teams across the globe.

Ahmed has been excellent at the youth level and also scored on his Under-16 debut for India against the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

Bhat played for the now disbanded Indian Arrows, a developmental project aimed to give budding Indian footballers more exposure and aid in their growth. The club disbanded to refocus on Indian football’s future and its direction.

Bhat was first spotted by his coach Sajid Dar and Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy’s honorary technical director during one of the scouting sessions undertaken by the Sports Council under ‘Mission 22’ which involved scouting for talents in the then 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir to unearth potential players. (Agencies)