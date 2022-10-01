Delhi Storm to compete at Half Court World Final in Egypt

New Delhi, Sep 30: Elite Pro Basketball Athletes Abhishek Tyagi, Abhishek Rathee, Abhyudaya Yadav and Samsher Ahmad who formed the Delhi Storms team is all set to represent India at the Red Bull Half Court World Final in Egypt.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on September 30 and October 1.

The Red Bull Half Court tournament is a global 3×3 tournament, held across 25 countries. This is the 2nd edition of the tournament in India which was held in June. The India leg consisted of 8 cities with 32 teams participating in each city and the winners of these 8 cities played against each other on to become the national champions.

This is the 1st year that India will make it to the world leg, in 2019 the team qualified but was not able to make to the world finals because of visa issues.

Talking about the same Abhishek Tyagi says, “Our team consist of 4 players each from different state, namely Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. We won against 6 teams at the city qualifiers and defeated 4 teams to win the nationals. We are very excited to represent India at the world stage and we would also like to extend our thanks to Sunny Bhandarkar the CEO of Elite Pro Basketball League who has supported us throughout this journey both financially and for training.”

CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt, Ltd. Sunny Bhandarkar said, “This is a proud moment for the whole basketball community in India and we are very proud of these boys who are all set to showcase their talents at the world stage. Our aim is to provide a platform for the upliftment of the game in India and we will spare no effort to achieve it.

“We are hoping they make India proud and bring back learnings from other teams which they can spread to their teammates when the Elite Pro Basketball League starts.” (IANS)