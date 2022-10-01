Kaziranga National Park partially opens for tourists from Oct 2

Guwahati, Oct 1. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve under the Eastern Wildlife Division in Assam will be opened for tourists from tomorrow (October 2) according to a notification issued by the state government.

In view of the present road condition due to inclement weather, the National Park is partially opened for only Jeep Safari in two of its ranges –Kaziranga Range (Kohora) and Western Range (Bagori).

At present, tourists are allowed to travel upto Bimoli Tiniali via Donga Tower under Western Range, Bagori and from Mihimuk via Daflang Tower to Vaichamari Junction under Kaziranga Range, Kohora till further notification