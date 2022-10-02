M’laya beat Goa to start with win

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 1: Meghalaya won their opening match of the BCCI’s Women’s U-19 T20 Trophy by seven wickets against Goa thanks to a 78-run partnership between Ankita Sharma and Monica Lyngdoh Phawa in Hyderabad today.

Chasing 86 for victory on the tournament’s opening day, Meghalaya started a little shakily as they lost two batters for just 3 runs on the board but Phawa (25) and Sharma (46 not out) recovered the situation brilliantly.

The pair had differing approaches – Sharma went at exactly a run-a-ball and struck five fours while Phawa, who opened the batting, was patient and occupied the crease for 63 balls. They had almost seen off the target when Phawa was dismissed but Meghalaya completed the chase just three deliveries later, winning the match in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, Goa won the toss and chose to bat first but were restricted to 85/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Suriti Kumari Ray claimed both wickets and the captain finished with figures of 2/17 in a maximum of four overs. Both dismissals were via the aerial route, with Sara Daffica Kharbani taking the first catch and Sistilin Ryntathiang the other. Buoyed by this win, Meghalaya will be back in action on Sunday when they take on Vidarbha, who won their opener on Saturday by nine wickets against Sikkim.