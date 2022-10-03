Foundation of medical college at USTM laid by Meghalaya CM in presence of Rhonda Vetere

Guwahati, October 3: The “P.A. Sangma International Medical College and Hospital”—a mega dream project of ERD Foundation Guwahati and its founder Chairman Mahbubul Hoque has seen the beginning of implementation with the grand foundation laying ceremony held today at the proposed medical college ground at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya.

The foundation was laid by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in presence of Rhonda Vetere, Global Leader from USA in the presence of former Meghalaya Governor R.S. Mooshahary, Home and Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Dr R. C. Deka, former Director, AIIMS; Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, VC, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences; Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah, former VC, AMU; Dr Abdul Wase, Prof. of Medicine, USA; Mr Faisal Masood, Managing Partner, EO, USA, Mr Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA from Jirang constituency of Meghalaya apart from other distinguished guests.

The Chief Minister addressed the programme after the foundation laying ceremony. The welcome address in the programme was made by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM while the presidential speech was delivered by Shri R.S. Mooshahary. The programme was also addressed by Lahkmen Rymbui, Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM offered the vote of thanks. A press conference was held after the formal ceremony which was addressed by Rhonda Vetere and Mahbubul Hoque.

Addressing the media, Hoque said, “One of the main features of the Medical College and Hospital is a 200-bedded super speciality hospital with all kinds of technological facilities with cutting-edge research. Following its mission, this hospital will be made completely free for all poor patients. Moreover, we will make its service entirely free for the people of Meghalaya”.

Replying to the media persons, Rhonda Vetere stated that she is very happy to be the global ambassador of USTM. She will contribute towards developing an overall integrated communication strategy through international liaison to promote and enhance visibility of the university and its mission globally, felicitate collaboration with world class institutions as well as provide consultation on organisational structure, governance and administration.

Besides all technological facilities and high ending equipment, the medical college and hospital will have air ambulance facility, a network of ambulance services that will be provided covering Guwahati and Shillong. Mobile App will be developed so that patients can take hassle-free appointments of the doctors, can avail Ambulance and various other fascilities. This will help save their time and get doctors available when they arrive at the hospital.

“USTM will be organising National and International seminars and conferences in the healthcare sector. We welcome the support and suggestions of all healthcare experts from NE India in our mission”, Hoque stated.

It could be mentioned here that many doctors from the North East who are working abroad have already expressed their interest to join in this healthcare mission. In order to materialise its Mission Global, the USTM has selected Madam Rhonda Vetere, one of the top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology, author and a global leader from New York to work worldwide for the University.

Today, she has joined USTM as its Global Ambassador on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of the Medical College at USTM campus.

