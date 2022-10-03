EC announces bypolls to seven Assembly seats in 6 states

The Commission said that polling will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 6.

Bypolls will be held in Andheri East in Maharashtra; Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar; Adampur in Haryana; Munogode in Telangana; Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The notification for the bypolls would be issued on Friday and the last date for nominations would be October 14. The date of scrutiny of nominations and last date for withdrawal of candidature would be October 15 and October 17 respectively, said the poll panel on Monday.

The electoral rolls with respect to January 1, 2022 will be used for the bypolls.

The Election Commission said that an adequate number of EVMs and VVPAT machines have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

