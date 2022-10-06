Teachers accused MDA of issuing fake order for pay disbursement

Tura, Oct 6: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) has accused the state government of issuing a fake order, announcing the release of funds for payment of their three months’ pending salaries, without actually crediting the amount to the accounts concerned.

The teachers issued a statement here recently, along with a copy of the alleged fake order which was given to SSA District Mission Coordinators of various districts by the Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Education Department and State Project Director of SSA, A Ch Marak. The alleged fake order, dated September 28, 2022, had announced the release of Rs 109,73,73,100/- for the payment of salaries for three months from June to August.

“We have no way of receiving our salaries as the state government has released the funds in words only. The salary released order was issued without credit to the various district accounts,” the teachers alleged.

The association, while questioning how the government could release the disbursement order without credit, sought that immediate clarification be given with regard to the matter. The association also questioned the recent statement of Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, announcing the sanction of Rs 272.46 crores for payment of pending dues including eight months pending arrears of 2016-17 PAB, and demanded to know where all this money had gone.