Groups threaten night road blockade over pending road construction

Tura, Oct 7: Three organizations from North Garo Hills have threatened to resort to night road blockade over the pending construction of a road project in the district.

The matter was brought to the notice of the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner by organizations which included the ADE, ASWA and AAYF. The road in question is the Damra-Bajengdoba Road, the ongoing construction of which, according to the organizations, has been halted by the contractor concerned.

The organizations added that due to long abandonment of the ongoing construction, the road is posing serious risk to commuters as many potholes have come up all along the road.

“Despite several complaints, the matter remains the same as the contractor has turned a blind eye to the prevailing situation. If the PWD Department does not take steps to ensure that work on it resumes within seven days, we will resort to night road blockade,” the organizations said, in their complaint to the deputy commissioner.