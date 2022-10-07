Nokmas oppose appointment of Village Court members

Tura, Oct 7: Nokmas from altogether 36 A’kings in East Garo Hills have submitted a complaint to the GHADC CEM opposing the recent appointment of members for the Simsanggre Village Court, with a claim that the appointment has been made arbitrarily and without their consent and knowledge.

The opposition is being made on grounds that all those appointed as members of the Village Court belong to one village- Rongbing Boldak, without taking the views and consent of the other nokmas from the 36 other A’kings.

The nokmas also alleged that as per the recent notification issued by the GHADC, it was stated that only those persons from the age of 35 to 60 would be eligible to be appointed as members. However, they said that a certain jury member and the President of the village court, both of whom are over 60 years old, were included as members.

Pointing out that the whole appointment process is unconventional and undemocratic, the nokmas urged the GHADC Chief to dissolve the existing members and notify the conduct of a free and fair election for appointment of new members in consultation with all the 36 a’king nokmas.

IANS