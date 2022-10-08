3rd East Zone Men & Women Boxing Championship in Namchi

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

Meghalaya pugilists, registered under the Meghalaya Boxing Association (MBA), brought home a total of 13 medals including three silvers, and ten bronze medals after competing in the 3rd East Zone Men & Women Boxing Championship in Namchi, Sikkim,
from September 11 to 13.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.