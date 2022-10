By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 6: Meghalaya lost their opening fixture of the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy by seven wickets to Odisha in Pune, on Friday.

Meghalaya were made to bat first and got off to a good start thanks to a 43-run opening partnership by Mrityunjay Bharali (21) and Mrinal Das (13). After Bharali’s fall, Meghalaya lost five wickets for 14 runs and were all out for 104 in 45.2 overs.

In the chase, Odisha knocked off the required runs in 21.3 overs.