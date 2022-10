Shillong, Oct 8: The body of Shillong mountaineer, Tiklu Jyrwa who went missing since the Uttarkhand avalanche, was recovered. It has been confirmed by a family member.

Condoling the death of the mountaineer, state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “We are in touch with the family and are facilitating the transportation of his mortal remains to Shillong. My prayers for his family and loved ones during their hour of grief. May the departed Rest In Peace.”