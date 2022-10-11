USTM faculty listed among world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford University

Guwahati, October 11: The name of Dr Faizuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been included among the world’s top 2% scientists in 2022 by Stanford University, USA. The list was published yesterday by Stanford University.

It can be mentioned here that this is the 3rd consecutive year that Dr Faizuddin Ahmed’s name has been included in the prestigious list of World’s Top Scientists prepared by the Stanford University. Dr Ahmed has been engaged in research in the field of Theoretical Physics in General Relativity and quantum mechanics. Till date, he has published 85 research papers in different Scopus Index Journals like The European Physical Journal C, The European Physical Journal Plus, Scientific Reports, Proceedings of Royal Society A, etc.

Dr Ahmed graduated in Physics from Bholanath College, Dhubri in 2006 and did his master’s degree from Gauhati University in 2009. He completed his PhD from the same University in 2016.