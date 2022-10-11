Rongara gets cut off after temporary subway gets submerged

Tura, Oct 11: The temporary relief provided to residents of Rongara through the formation of a subway, has been submerged once again after incessant rains raised the level of the river leading to vehicles being unable to cross the river. Most of the temporary embankments set up to allow for travel have been washed away.

The subway was formed following heavy torrential rains washing away the major timber bridge connecting Rongara to the rest of Garo Hills last July. The area remained cut off for close to a month before slow repairs of other areas allowed for a subway to be created for the use of the people of the area.

The current deluge, while affecting vehicular movement, is not expected to affect movement as much as earlier. However things may be affected for a day or two.

“The temporary bridge has been affected due to rains but efforts are on to ensure the place remains navigable. We are working on ensuring connectivity and with the rains subsiding, things will get better. Everyone, including the local population is doing its bit. People are able to cross the river and this is encouraging,” said superintendent of police, SGH, Siddharth Ambedkar on the current situation.

Rains have relented to an extent which will come as good news for people of the area who hope for a repeat of what took place during the pass.